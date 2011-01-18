I just received an e-mail from the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation.

Using grants from the Greater Lansdowne Civic Association and a Community Development Building Grant from Delaware County the restoration of the theater marquee has begun.

Project architect Farewell Mills Gatsch took measurements, inspected structural elements, and began the process to develop plans/specifications that will enable the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation to bid the project this spring. Individual steel letters that spell LANSDOWNE, long stored in the theater attic, will be restored and relit with their original neon. The restored sign will include energy efficient lighting, but will appear as it has since it installation c. 1940.

Look for the marquee to be fully restored around Labor Day.

Kudos to all involved with making this happen. You can be part of helping restore the Lansdowne Theater. Visit the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation site for more information.