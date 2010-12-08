A new business has just opened in downtown Lansdowne – Art Space Lansdowne. According to the website, Art Space Lansdowne’s mission is “To provide a comfortable, inspirational environment for artists, art instructors, and art students to create, learn and share their knowledge and love of all things artistic”.

Art Space Lansdowne will offer three valuable and important services for the arts community:

Hourly Rentals of classroom space to teach art to students or use to create your art. Art classes that are facilitated and advertised by Art Space Lansdowne. Art events such as First Fridays, wine and cheese receptions, and art brunches. Events held at Art Space Lansdowne will offer artists a year-round venue to sell their art.

For more information visit the Art Space Lansdowne site. You may also visit the business at 25 S. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050 or contact the business by phone at (484) 466-6413 or e-mail at [email protected]