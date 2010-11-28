Earlier this year we used the Floor Guys of Drexel Hill to finish the floors in our living room, dining room and the stairwell. Below is a gallery of the before and after pictures of their work. We have nothing but praise for their work. Floor Guys of Drexel Hill is run by Chris Robideau and Jay Donegan. If you’d like them to help out with your floors you may contact them by phone at (610) 446-0904 or via e-mail at [email protected]
First thank you for the praise, it is a great feeling knowing that we have left our customers so pleased. But the Floor Guys Have changed their name, phone# and location.
Donegan Floors
If you would like to have the work we have Estimated in the past or any future work done at a discounted price Please do not
hesitate to call or e-mail our new company which is Donegan Floors at (610)-757-8917 or [email protected]. And you
will be pleased to know that with the discounts our suppliers are giving us here at Donegan Floors, we are more than happy
to pass them along to you. WE MAY HAVE CHANGED THE NAME AND LOCATION but we still offer the same great service
and deals that you have come to know and love.
Call today and get in on all the great spring savings! Estimates are always free, and we are now offering:
25% off all Re-finishing and Installation
15% off all flooring products.
We will meet or beat our competitors prices!Be the envy of your block this summer.
And remember our new name is what we do.
DONEGAN FLOORS (610)757-8917 or [email protected]
John Donegan
owner & operator