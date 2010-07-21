If you’ve been looking for a stainless-steel citrus press or juicer, then look no further than the line of stainless steel kitchen tools and cookware from Tramontina.
We’ve had this product for a few weeks and have definitely wondered why more of our kitchen tools aren’t made of stainless steel. We like that you can put your full weight into the press of the citrus press and see the strainer catch every pit. Also, since it’s made of stainless steel it cleans up easily when washed by hand or in the dishwasher.
On the upside, a very good set of stainless kitchenware can last a life time. Many people consider this to be a one-time purchase that’s worth the investment. And stainless steel is pretty and it’s easy to maintain that look. The mirrored finish needs only a gentle rubbing or wiping to bring back into pristine condition.