If you’ve been looking for a stainless-steel citrus press or juicer, then look no further than the line of stainless steel kitchen tools and cookware from Tramontina.

We’ve had this product for a few weeks and have definitely wondered why more of our kitchen tools aren’t made of stainless steel. We like that you can put your full weight into the press of the citrus press and see the strainer catch every pit. Also, since it’s made of stainless steel it cleans up easily when washed by hand or in the dishwasher.